Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:30 pm
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4466
Location: Warrington
Well there's a new report in Australia suggesting Maguire to Warrington and Pay to Dogs.

I'll be happy with either. Can't see it being Price.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:55 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3150
Location: Stuck in 1982
I wonder how the caliber of our appointed coach will compare to the potential appointee if we would we have dispensed with our Tone back in March? I guess we will never know
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:09 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5396
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Uncle Rico wrote:
I wonder how the caliber of our appointed coach will compare to the potential appointee if we would we have dispensed with our Tone back in March? I guess we will never know



that was roughly when Hasler agreed an extension with the Dogs so I guess we would have had more of chance of getting Pay then. He's now got more options.

........but you're right we'll never know
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:08 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8977
Uncle Rico wrote:
I wonder how the caliber of our appointed coach will compare to the potential appointee if we would we have dispensed with our Tone back in March? I guess we will never know


Please tell me this isn't a "we were right to wait" argument.

Maybe Saints should have waited too.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:46 am
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 881
Wires71 wrote:
Please tell me this isn't a "we were right to wait" argument.

Maybe Saints should have waited too.


Depends whether Maguire or Pay is the best man for the job. If it's Pay then TS probably should have gone sooner. Waiting till the end of the season has put us in with a shout of landing Maguire, which wouldn't have been the case otherwise.

I can accept accept the second half of the season if it means we land Maguire. Everyone wanted a proven Grand Final winning coach. Waiting till the end of the year has given us a shot at that. A mid season appointment would not.

Of course past performance isn't a guarantee of future success - hindsights wonderful isn't it.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:43 am
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 385
Location: Manchester
Alffi_7 wrote:
Depends whether Maguire or Pay is the best man for the job. If it's Pay then TS probably should have gone sooner. Waiting till the end of the season has put us in with a shout of landing Maguire, which wouldn't have been the case otherwise.

I can accept accept the second half of the season if it means we land Maguire. Everyone wanted a proven Grand Final winning coach. Waiting till the end of the year has given us a shot at that. A mid season appointment would not.

Of course past performance isn't a guarantee of future success - hindsights wonderful isn't it.

I don’t know about this “everyone wanted a proven GF winning coach” because we’ve already had one of those for eight years and not won a GF with him. Plus there have been numerous unproven coaches who’ve won the GF. I don’t think the experience of having won one before is import at at all.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:08 am
NtW
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 500
Wires71 wrote:
Please tell me this isn't a "we were right to wait" argument.

Maybe Saints should have waited too.


Maybe Leeds should have got rid of McDermott in 2016.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:34 am
Captain Hook
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 767
Location: Sunny Southport
The situation with us and TS compared to Saints and Cunningham was not the same (prior success etc) but if someone can't see that it is pointless trying to persuade them that there was a valid reason to sack Smith mid season. Does anyone actually believe Saints are anything other than a very average team? God forbid they win the title... they would then relieve themselves of the title of "Worst team to win SL".
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:45 am
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7873
Location: Warrington
Wires71 wrote:
Please tell me this isn't a "we were right to wait" argument.

Maybe Saints should have waited too.

We'll I'd rather Pay or Maguire over Holbrook.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:49 am
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7873
Location: Warrington
easyWire wrote:
You absolutely sure on that? I hope you are right, but the bookies had Price as favourite yesterday.

If true about Pay, I hope that the club hasn't agreed to a get out clause if a top NRL club comes calling mid-contract.

I'm just passing on what I've been told from somebody who has been right and wrong in the past so we'll have wait and see.

I do know the club offered Maguire a ridiculous offer last week. Meaning he'd be the highest paid coach in the world by a distance.
