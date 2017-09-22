Alffi_7 wrote: Depends whether Maguire or Pay is the best man for the job. If it's Pay then TS probably should have gone sooner. Waiting till the end of the season has put us in with a shout of landing Maguire, which wouldn't have been the case otherwise.



I can accept accept the second half of the season if it means we land Maguire. Everyone wanted a proven Grand Final winning coach. Waiting till the end of the year has given us a shot at that. A mid season appointment would not.



Of course past performance isn't a guarantee of future success - hindsights wonderful isn't it.

I don’t know about this “everyone wanted a proven GF winning coach” because we’ve already had one of those for eight years and not won a GF with him. Plus there have been numerous unproven coaches who’ve won the GF. I don’t think the experience of having won one before is import at at all.