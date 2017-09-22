WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:30 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4466
Location: Warrington
Well there's a new report in Australia suggesting Maguire to Warrington and Pay to Dogs.

I'll be happy with either. Can't see it being Price.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:55 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3150
Location: Stuck in 1982
I wonder how the caliber of our appointed coach will compare to the potential appointee if we would we have dispensed with our Tone back in March? I guess we will never know
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:09 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5396
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Uncle Rico wrote:
I wonder how the caliber of our appointed coach will compare to the potential appointee if we would we have dispensed with our Tone back in March? I guess we will never know



that was roughly when Hasler agreed an extension with the Dogs so I guess we would have had more of chance of getting Pay then. He's now got more options.

........but you're right we'll never know
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:08 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8977
Uncle Rico wrote:
I wonder how the caliber of our appointed coach will compare to the potential appointee if we would we have dispensed with our Tone back in March? I guess we will never know


Please tell me this isn't a "we were right to wait" argument.

Maybe Saints should have waited too.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:46 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 881
Wires71 wrote:
Please tell me this isn't a "we were right to wait" argument.

Maybe Saints should have waited too.


Depends whether Maguire or Pay is the best man for the job. If it's Pay then TS probably should have gone sooner. Waiting till the end of the season has put us in with a shout of landing Maguire, which wouldn't have been the case otherwise.

I can accept accept the second half of the season if it means we land Maguire. Everyone wanted a proven Grand Final winning coach. Waiting till the end of the year has given us a shot at that. A mid season appointment would not.

Of course past performance isn't a guarantee of future success - hindsights wonderful isn't it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,08279676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM