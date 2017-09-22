Yes I reckon they feel it would be disrespectful to Smith to overshadow his leaving party with an announcement.



I do hope it's Pay or Brennan, but I guess we just have to settle for whoever a) is prepared to move the family to the other side of the world, and b) didn't get the gig they wanted at the NRL club.



Either way it's a fresh start and a new era, something to look forward to over the off season. I don think we will see the benefits until 2019 though when we have the chance to strengthen the squad with that coach's choice of players.