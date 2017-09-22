Wirefan wrote:
Looking around social media the dogs fans are desperate for Pay and don't want Maguire.
Either way, after all the crap spouted on here yesterday about being left with scraps from the table.. We either end up with a SL and NRL GF winner or a head Coach desperately in demand in the games top comp.
Quite right. Either of those options and the club can be commended.