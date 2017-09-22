WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:30 am
Wirefan wrote:
Looking around social media the dogs fans are desperate for Pay and don't want Maguire.

Either way, after all the crap spouted on here yesterday about being left with scraps from the table.. We either end up with a SL and NRL GF winner or a head Coach desperately in demand in the games top comp.



Quite right. Either of those options and the club can be commended.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:38 am
Well the betting as gone again,nothing there at all,this time it's surely sorted out.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:43 am
RL mole reckons he knows who it is so perhaps it has been decided. We won't hear anything until Monday imo.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:47 am
It's been decided and it's Dean Pay (said that on previous page).
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:50 am
OK. I'm surprised he's not gone to Canterbury to be honest but happy either way.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:51 am
Fed up of waiting for them apparently.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:58 am
Lol. They only sacked their coach this week. Hope he's that impatient with our performances. :)
