karetaker wrote:
All signs point to Pay going to Bulldogs, him going out to 6/1 aswell says the same.
Well if Pay goes to the Dogs, as expected, I don't think Maguire would head to the UK.
I'd be more inclined to follow the bookies with Price now favourite.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:22 am
Told Pay will be appointed imminently at Warrington.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:13 am
Wirefan wrote:
NRL news feed reporting our decision is between Maguire and Pay. Board meeting tomorrow afternoon...
If we get Maguire it's a massive coup and we will also win SL as a result.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:15 am
lefty goldblatt wrote:
So, what's it to be, then?
We send our RL equivalent of Terry Waite (special envoy) out to Oz, to procure a top level coach, over a week ago, and we've still heard nothing from the club.
Did Fitzpatrick's luggage (containing his lucky underpants) go missing in Dubai, so he came back home without even getting down under?
Are the club coming over all coy with us, and saying "wouldn't you like to know" to Mike Parsons, every time he rings up?
Are we letting Smith leave, before an announcement is made?
Or,
Have we been knocked back more times than the pub drunk, when he makes a move for the unattached ladies near the dance floor, at ten to two, on a Saturday night?
Anyways, it all seems a little amateurish, to me. The longer this goes on, the more it looks like we've ended up with the 5th/6th/7th choice
Not good.
Didn't he say that he needed to report options to the board on his return for a final decision?
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:17 am
I know it seems like the club are dragging there heels but I cant believe that they haven't secured the services of at least a few players and a really good idea where they stand regards a coach despite the arrogance of the aussies who think its there god given to take all the wheat first and give us the chaff.
I find it all very frustrating not getting anything from the club BUT, I can understand that the situation is a little different to the middle of the season, we have so many players leaving on Saturday certainly more than I can ever remember in one swoop plus the coach, it would be highly distasteful to announce any new signing for all positions before the leavers have even boxed there belongings.
I'm sure once the dust from Saturday has settled we will get a steady flow of news, lets face it they will need to start that as soon as with the season tickets now on sale (Fingers crossed)
Jack.
