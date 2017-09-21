I know it seems like the club are dragging there heels but I cant believe that they haven't secured the services of at least a few players and a really good idea where they stand regards a coach despite the arrogance of the aussies who think its there god given to take all the wheat first and give us the chaff. I find it all very frustrating not getting anything from the club BUT, I can understand that the situation is a little different to the middle of the season, we have so many players leaving on Saturday certainly more than I can ever remember in one swoop plus the coach, it would be highly distasteful to announce any new signing for all positions before the leavers have even boxed there belongings. I'm sure once the dust from Saturday has settled we will get a steady flow of news, lets face it they will need to start that as soon as with the season tickets now on sale (Fingers crossed) Jack.

The Wire - It's Time To Believe



When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.

When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don't you quit.



Life is queer with the twists and turns,

AS everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won had he stuck it out:

Don't give up through the pace seems slow.

You may succeed with another blow.



Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worse,

that you must not quit.