So, what's it to be, then?



We send our RL equivalent of Terry Waite (special envoy) out to Oz, to procure a top level coach, over a week ago, and we've still heard nothing from the club.



Did Fitzpatrick's luggage (containing his lucky underpants) go missing in Dubai, so he came back home without even getting down under?



Are the club coming over all coy with us, and saying "wouldn't you like to know" to Mike Parsons, every time he rings up?



Are we letting Smith leave, before an announcement is made?



Or,



Have we been knocked back more times than the pub drunk, when he makes a move for the unattached ladies near the dance floor, at ten to two, on a Saturday night?



Anyways, it all seems a little amateurish, to me. The longer this goes on, the more it looks like we've ended up with the 5th/6th/7th choice



Not good.