WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:36 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8449
He was interviewed for the job.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:46 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 349
Location: Dubai
rubber duckie wrote:
He was interviewed for the job.


Was he actually interviewed though? Or was that just press speculation over there?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:21 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3530
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
rubber duckie wrote:
Looks to be Madge.


Yeh I'd take Madge Simpson over Toovey,wonder if Betfred have odds on that.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:48 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4461
Location: Warrington
What's the issue with Toovey?

His win % ratio at Manly was good. 57%.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:36 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3530
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Manly to Bradford hmm says enough for me.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:31 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5583
Location: South Stand.....bored
So, what's it to be, then?

We send our RL equivalent of Terry Waite (special envoy) out to Oz, to procure a top level coach, over a week ago, and we've still heard nothing from the club.

Did Fitzpatrick's luggage (containing his lucky underpants) go missing in Dubai, so he came back home without even getting down under?

Are the club coming over all coy with us, and saying "wouldn't you like to know" to Mike Parsons, every time he rings up?

Are we letting Smith leave, before an announcement is made?

Or,

Have we been knocked back more times than the pub drunk, when he makes a move for the unattached ladies near the dance floor, at ten to two, on a Saturday night?

Anyways, it all seems a little amateurish, to me. The longer this goes on, the more it looks like we've ended up with the 5th/6th/7th choice

Not good.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:35 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 878
lefty goldblatt wrote:
So, what's it to be, then?

We send our RL equivalent of Terry Waite (special envoy) out to Oz, to procure a top level coach, over a week ago, and we've still heard nothing from the club.

Did Fitzpatrick's luggage (containing his lucky underpants) go missing in Dubai, so he came back home without even getting down under?

Are the club coming over all coy with us, and saying "wouldn't you like to know" to Mike Parsons, every time he rings up?

Are we letting Smith leave, before an announcement is made?

Or,

Have we been knocked back more times than the pub drunk, when he makes a move for the unattached ladies near the dance floor, at ten to two, on a Saturday night?

Anyways, it all seems a little amateurish, to me. The longer this goes on, the more it looks like we've ended up with the 5th/6th/7th choice

Not good.


Personally I wouldn't want them announcing it before Smith leaves, wouldn't feel right for me somehow. As much as I'd like to know who the next man in line is.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:39 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3530
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Well Karl is making his now customary visit to Bevan statue on Saturday, il be there to ask when we are going to be told who.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:41 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4461
Location: Warrington
NRL news feed reporting our decision is between Maguire and Pay. Board meeting tomorrow afternoon...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bigtom, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, lefty goldblatt, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Philth, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, The Riddler, Wanderer, wire-wire and 393 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,1512,61376,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM