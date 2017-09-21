WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:41 am
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 395
It is possible that a deal has been done and that we dont want to announce it until the season is over and and Tony smith has had his send off. I would suspect that Titans and NSW positions must be close to done deals by now as it is a good couple of weeks that they ha e been out in the open but both Henry and Daley have been at risk for a while before they were officially announced. The same can be said for Hasler as well really. so i am suprised these announcements have not been made yet.
The bulldogs is a prize job. Aaron woods and Keiran Foran on the way for next year.
The titans job is a tough one with big players like Hayne to manage.
But i think it would have always been the case that we would not have been able to compete against those three vacant positions and we would pick up one of the unsuccessful candidates.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:44 am
mark_m User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11435
Considering Fitzpatrick has the charisma of a wet flannel I can't believe he is being entrusted with securing a coach. Next season could be another write-off anyway unless we have already secured players.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:02 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3522
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Well as Price as now become favourite with Betfred, I'm wondering if this would be a hinderence to the Maloney speculation with both being at same club.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:08 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7867
Location: Warrington
Price and Toovey would be the most underwhelming appointments out of all that's been mentioned IMO.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:22 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 766
Location: Sunny Southport
So we have gone from any number of great coaches available (mid season) to the "scraps from a rich mans table". Not such a straightforward job as some would believe finding a new coach I mean.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:37 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 386
Captain Hook wrote:
So we have gone from any number of great coaches available (mid season) to the "scraps from a rich mans table". Not such a straightforward job as some would believe finding a new coach I mean.

Perhaps we would have someone by now if we started looking months ago instead of jumping on the next plan out of country just a couple weeks ago.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:55 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3522
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Price and Toovey would be the most underwhelming appointments out of all that's been mentioned IMO.


The fact Toovey is still low in the betting that I have held off buying my season ticket.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:59 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8448
Looks to be Madge.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:02 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8448
Pay set to go Canterbury.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, fun time frankie, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, Johnkendal, karetaker, Longbarn Wire, matt6169, Moving Forward, moving on..., moxi1, MrFlibble, Penks81, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, silver2, Steve51, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wire in Ashton and 442 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,9752,39076,2364,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM