Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:41 am
It is possible that a deal has been done and that we dont want to announce it until the season is over and and Tony smith has had his send off. I would suspect that Titans and NSW positions must be close to done deals by now as it is a good couple of weeks that they ha e been out in the open but both Henry and Daley have been at risk for a while before they were officially announced. The same can be said for Hasler as well really. so i am suprised these announcements have not been made yet.
The bulldogs is a prize job. Aaron woods and Keiran Foran on the way for next year.
The titans job is a tough one with big players like Hayne to manage.
But i think it would have always been the case that we would not have been able to compete against those three vacant positions and we would pick up one of the unsuccessful candidates.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:44 am
Considering Fitzpatrick has the charisma of a wet flannel I can't believe he is being entrusted with securing a coach. Next season could be another write-off anyway unless we have already secured players.
