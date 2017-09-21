WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:54 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3518
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Betting is now back up, Steve Price who was not on the list as suddenly appeared as new favourite at 7/4. Dean Pay as gone out to 6/1. So this is were it stands just now.

Steve Price 7/4
Maguire 2/1
Brennan 3/1
Toovey 9/2
Pay 6/1
Hasler 8/1

For those not interested in betting I'm doing this only to get an idea as to who it may be.Then again since last week the betting as been all over the place, its that bad that Alex Murphy may be next favourite.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:56 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4458
Location: Warrington
Demetriou is favourite for GC but they also have ownership issues. No announcement from them on a coach until first week in October according to reports.

Pay will go to Dogs
Hope we get Maguire or Brennan.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:08 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 876
karetaker wrote:
Betting is now back up, Steve Price who was not on the list as suddenly appeared as new favourite at 7/4. Dean Pay as gone out to 6/1. So this is were it stands just now.

Steve Price 7/4
Maguire 2/1
Brennan 3/1
Toovey 9/2
Pay 6/1
Hasler 8/1

For those not interested in betting I'm doing this only to get an idea as to who it may be.Then again since last week the betting as been all over the place, its that bad that Alex Murphy may be next favourite.


I'd be happy with Brennan, Pay or Maguire, Toovey or Hasler I'd need convincing.

Not heard that much about Price, whats he been up to since he got the boot @ St George?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:13 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4458
Location: Warrington
Assistant to Cronulla
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:14 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3316
Location: newton-le-willows
Looking at the comments it seems that Karl could well be coming back with the scraps from the rich man's table. If it is true that the favourites are going off in other directions we might finish up with whatever is left. It sounds more like the coaches are interviewing Karl before deciding on options closer to home.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:21 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4458
Location: Warrington
What do you mean? Only Dean Pay, a man with no head Coach experience, and a former Canterbury player is likely to go elsewhere.

If Demetriou gets the GC gig, there are no other opportunities.

If KF comes back with either Maguire, Steve Price or Garth Brennan we should be well chuffed.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:04 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3518
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Karl is already back,no idea who he as spoken to while he was away don't see Hasler was one of those,think he was back before that one blew up. I did see a piece that he had spoken to Price but he as only appeared in the betting today and gone straight to favourite.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:07 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3518
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Well for what it's worth if he gets offered the job at Bulldogs Pay will go there, he as ties to that club so think it's a no brainier. As for Titans there are a few on our list linked with that job,like earlier poster said I think we will be left with the left overs.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:09 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 409
Tweeted Moley, who's reply was doubts there'll be news until the Dogs and Titans coaches are announced
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:16 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3518
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Tiz Lad wrote:
Tweeted Moley, who's reply was doubts there'll be news until the Dogs and Titans coaches are announced


Yes saw that tweet, another thing about the betting I've noticed is Toovey's price is pretty consistent, Christ I hope he is not our fallback if none of the NRL guys come over.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, atomic, barham red, Carisma HFC, Deus Dat Incrementum, Exabot [Bot], Gaz3376, Gerry Mander, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, leslie boyd, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, Mr Snoodle, Paul2812, Penks81, Snaggletooth, The Speculator, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico and 358 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,8932,20576,2364,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM