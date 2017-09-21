WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:54 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3514
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Betting is now back up, Steve Price who was not on the list as suddenly appeared as new favourite at 7/4. Dean Pay as gone out to 6/1. So this is were it stands just now.

Steve Price 7/4
Maguire 2/1
Brennan 3/1
Toovey 9/2
Pay 6/1
Hasler 8/1

For those not interested in betting I'm doing this only to get an idea as to who it may be.Then again since last week the betting as been all over the place, its that bad that Alex Murphy may be next favourite.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:56 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4456
Location: Warrington
Demetriou is favourite for GC but they also have ownership issues. No announcement from them on a coach until first week in October according to reports.

Pay will go to Dogs
Hope we get Maguire or Brennan.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:08 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 874
karetaker wrote:
Betting is now back up, Steve Price who was not on the list as suddenly appeared as new favourite at 7/4. Dean Pay as gone out to 6/1. So this is were it stands just now.

Steve Price 7/4
Maguire 2/1
Brennan 3/1
Toovey 9/2
Pay 6/1
Hasler 8/1

For those not interested in betting I'm doing this only to get an idea as to who it may be.Then again since last week the betting as been all over the place, its that bad that Alex Murphy may be next favourite.


I'd be happy with Brennan, Pay or Maguire, Toovey or Hasler I'd need convincing.

Not heard that much about Price, whats he been up to since he got the boot @ St George?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, DAG, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, mailman, MrFlibble, ninearches, Penks81, Philth, rchick, Steve51, Tiz Lad, Watford Wire, wolfie wales and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,8432,09676,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM