Captain Hook wrote: Or " if we sack Smith MID SEASON who do we replace him with?"

Didn't notice any household names queuing up for the Saints job.

LOL I knew it would catch one seeking to defend that ridiculous "there is no-one else" position. Saints seem to have done alright currently at 7/2* for the GF win after taking action early in the MID SEASON with their non-household nameAgain there is nothing like a bit of web research and certainty of the facts to defeat an argument. At the time (April 11th) Saints were linked with the following**David FairleighDavid FurnerGeoff TooveyJason DemetriouJason TaylorIan MillwardTim SheensDaniel AndersonFurthermore Saint Helens had the balls to make the change without being in a rush for a replacement. ****https://www.skybet.com/rugby-league/super-league-super-8s**https://sportstalk360.com/former-st-helens-player-to-replace-cunningham/, http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/ru ... n-12873479 ***http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39577247