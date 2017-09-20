WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:40 pm
morleys_deckchair
Penks81 wrote:
How many beers did you have?

enough to have Cullen as assistant :lol:
Massive pessimist
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 12:52 pm
Gaz3376
The Mole (love him or hate him) has just replied to a tweet saying he thinks the Maloney move has a chance, and when was asked who he thinks our next coach will be, he said Maguire.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:26 pm
ninearches
Well from what i have heard from people close to the club, the mutual decision for Smith to stand down was only made hours before it was announced, so is it possible the club were not already scouting for a coach & were quite happy for the status quo to continue ? There doesn't seem to be a stampede beating a path to the HJ, but just like everyone else i am allowed an opinion.
