Well from what i have heard from people close to the club, the mutual decision for Smith to stand down was only made hours before it was announced, so is it possible the club were not already scouting for a coach & were quite happy for the status quo to continue ? There doesn't seem to be a stampede beating a path to the HJ, but just like everyone else i am allowed an opinion.
