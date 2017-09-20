WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:39 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8775
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Wires71 wrote:
15 names on that list. Top 11 from NRL.

"If we sack Smith, who do we replace him with" :lol:


That was the strongest/only argument used as well for keeping him

"who else is there"

while we plummeted into bottom of the league play offs, only for Smith to say "oh well i wasn't bothered anyway"

.
Massive pessimist
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:31 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3312
Location: newton-le-willows
And to think ,but for Mr Smith's mutually agreed departure, next season could have been as bad if not worse. Whoever comes in looks like having very little to work with unless we have some signings on ice. We are obviously not a honey pot of a club judging by how long it is taking to find anyone who seems interested in the job & if no scouting work has been done in this field earlier in the season it looks like the higher management were happy to maintain the status quo for next season. The whole episode smacks of amateurish incompetence right through the club hierarchy of so called businessmen.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:34 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8775
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
i was talking to a friend last night about this over a few beers..... and after a while, we came to the conclusion that we would like to see Cullen on the coaching staff.

The thinking was that he would be able to generate a bit of 'love for the shirt'... which has been in very short supply lately.

So it was an up and coming coach from the NRL with Cullen as his assistant.
Massive pessimist
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:45 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 385
morleys_deckchair wrote:
i was talking to a friend last night about this over a few beers..... and after a while, we came to the conclusion that we would like to see Cullen on the coaching staff.

The thinking was that he would be able to generate a bit of 'love for the shirt'... which has been in very short supply lately.

So it was an up and coming coach from the NRL with Cullen as his assistant.


May as well have 'Orford Mike' on coaching staff if we want love for the shirt.

Cullen has been away from sport long enough to be behind the times when it comes to techniques and coaching. Would be nice to have him involved, something alongside Richard Mathers' role.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:04 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35431
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Smith's Brolly wrote:
May as well have 'Orford Mike' on coaching staff if we want love for the shirt.

Cullen has been away from sport long enough to be behind the times when it comes to techniques and coaching. Would be nice to have him involved, something alongside Richard Mathers' role.



you know, it was nice(and weird) to see cull handing shirts out and wearing training gear earlier this season, i always wondered if there was any bad blood between him and the club, but i guess that time heals all wounds.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 11:10 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8775
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Smith's Brolly wrote:
May as well have 'Orford Mike' on coaching staff if we want love for the shirt.

Cullen has been away from sport long enough to be behind the times when it comes to techniques and coaching. Would be nice to have him involved, something alongside Richard Mathers' role.

im not sure 'Orford Mike' played over 300 games over 16 years... but i know what you're saying.

Does an assistant need to be well up on coaching techniques under a proper head coach? More than likely needs to be an arm round the shoulder, a pat on the back and a word in the ear.

Look at our last assistant... he was well clued up in the ways of modern RL and squash.

Either way.. whatever the role, i would like to see him back at the club.... probably wont happen though.
Massive pessimist
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Frankiefartown, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, Jimathay, langer the king, latchfordbob, Les Norton, leslie boyd, Penks81, Philth, Sharpcol, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Simeon Stylites, Steve51, Thelonius, Yahoo [Bot] and 329 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,2522,32076,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM