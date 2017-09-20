Smith's Brolly wrote:
May as well have 'Orford Mike' on coaching staff if we want love for the shirt.
Cullen has been away from sport long enough to be behind the times when it comes to techniques and coaching. Would be nice to have him involved, something alongside Richard Mathers' role.
im not sure 'Orford Mike' played over 300 games over 16 years... but i know what you're saying.
Does an assistant need to be well up on coaching techniques under a proper head coach? More than likely needs to be an arm round the shoulder, a pat on the back and a word in the ear.
Look at our last assistant... he was well clued up in the ways of modern RL and squash.
Either way.. whatever the role, i would like to see him back at the club.... probably wont happen though.
