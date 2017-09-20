And to think ,but for Mr Smith's mutually agreed departure, next season could have been as bad if not worse. Whoever comes in looks like having very little to work with unless we have some signings on ice. We are obviously not a honey pot of a club judging by how long it is taking to find anyone who seems interested in the job & if no scouting work has been done in this field earlier in the season it looks like the higher management were happy to maintain the status quo for next season. The whole episode smacks of amateurish incompetence right through the club hierarchy of so called businessmen.