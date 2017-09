karetaker wrote: The link wirefan as posted,it was missing yesterday afternoon till today,I assumed it may have been because they knew something,anyway it's back up,just follow the link or just go on Betfred.

The bookies wont know anymore than we all do, so i wouldnt be following them as closely as you are in the hope of getting info quick. Next manager markets are a little money maker for bookies (low liquidity compared to the main markets) as there are lots of false favourites and rumours that help them. In these markets a relatively small bet can effect the prices much more significantly than in other markets so they are quite inefficient.