Wirefan wrote: Betting is now back up and Pay is still favourite. MM has come in from 5/2 Brennan back out to 3/1.



BIG spanner now that Hasler has left Canterbury though I can see them going for Dean Pay.



Anthony Griffin has now also appeared at 12/1

Very odd, I just went to look at the betting, Pay is still 4/5, but it's the Maguire into 5/2 maybe Karl is into him like a terrier and won't take no for an answer and odd because Maguire as stated he does not want to leave Sydney.