Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:15 pm
karetaker User avatar
Dean Pay is now Favourite at 4/5. Brennan is out to 2/1.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:29 pm
We look to be getting someone from the NRL but I'd prefer not to unless they're going to bring exciting rugby.

The NRL is the premier competition of the sport because of the players that play there but not because of the rugby the coaches have them playing. I really hope we don't bring over someone who'll have us playing yawn inducing, one-out, modern Aussie-style rugby league!
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:49 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
getdownmonkeyman wrote:
Bigger than NSW Head Coach?


absolutely............its a part time job.... do you think Michael Mcguire has that job in his sights....no way.

I think it was on that NRL 360 programme that they were discussing Origin Coaches and the general agreement was you don't have to do much coaching.
It's three games you just have to get your selections right.

Even Fatty Vautin coached Queensland to a series win.... he hadn't coached before that and never coached after it.
Mal Meninga is the greatest Origin coach there has ever been but he's now coach of Australia....(another tough gig :roll: ) because he was hopeless at club level coaching Canberra and no other club has ever been interested.

Who do you think calls the shots in the Queensland Camp Kevin Walters or Smith Cronk Thurston and Slater......???

I'm also Guessing Gareth Southgate isn't sought after more than Guardiola, Morinho, or Klopp.....???
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:16 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
easyWire wrote:
Is that a guess or official LTS?

What I was told on Thursday by an impeccable source from Aus not from here. I don't think he's even been wrong so ill be shocked if he isn't.

Stuck £50 on him on Thursday at 8/1 with Betfred.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 10:29 am
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
What I was told on Thursday by an impeccable source from Aus not from here. I don't think he's even been wrong so ill be shocked if he isn't.

Stuck £50 on him on Thursday at 8/1 with Betfred.


Will you be changing your name to Lord Dean Pay? :D
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 12:04 am
rubber duckie User avatar
WazzaWire wrote:
Will you be changing your name to Lord Dean Pay? :D

Or Lord Moley.
