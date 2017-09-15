getdownmonkeyman wrote: Bigger than NSW Head Coach?

absolutely............its a part time job.... do you think Michael Mcguire has that job in his sights....no way.I think it was on that NRL 360 programme that they were discussing Origin Coaches and the general agreement was you don't have to do much coaching.It's three games you just have to get your selections right.Even Fatty Vautin coached Queensland to a series win.... he hadn't coached before that and never coached after it.Mal Meninga is the greatest Origin coach there has ever been but he's now coach of Australia....(another tough gig) because he was hopeless at club level coaching Canberra and no other club has ever been interested.Who do you think calls the shots in the Queensland Camp Kevin Walters or Smith Cronk Thurston and Slater......???I'm also Guessing Gareth Southgate isn't sought after more than Guardiola, Morinho, or Klopp.....???