We look to be getting someone from the NRL but I'd prefer not to unless they're going to bring exciting rugby.
The NRL is the premier competition of the sport because of the players that play there but not because of the rugby the coaches have them playing. I really hope we don't bring over someone who'll have us playing yawn inducing, one-out, modern Aussie-style rugby league!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, kev123, Kevin Turvey, Majestic-12 [Bot], marshman777, Penks81, Psychedelic Casual, Shazbaz, spacks grandad, Stitch, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, TruffleSniffer and 239 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves