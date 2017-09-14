WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:57 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 338
Location: Dubai
Well I suppose Pay has experience of living away from Australia when he was at Les Cats with Walters, so that could be the big factor.

He's also known to be a no-nonsense guy and plenty of experience with the younger players from the NSW junior grades, so let's give him 2018 to rebuild and instil some resilience into our club culture and then by 2019 we'll get an idea where we stand for the future.

I'm quite happy at this point...
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:04 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5582
Location: South Stand.....bored
the flying biscuit wrote:
the Walker brothers


If they turned us down, would the sun shine anymore?
No Regrets if it didn't. Just make it easy on yourselves
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:19 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8956
rubber duckie wrote:
Finally someone said it. SL is the kindergarten of the nrl.


I think the analogy is that SL is to NRL what that Japanese football league (JFL) or Turkish Süper Lig is to The Premiership.

Naughty boys go there for redemption, old players go to retire, and young coaches go for experience. In all cases they don't stay there any longer than they need to.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:42 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7856
Location: Warrington
Dean Pay will be our new coach.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:38 am
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 338
Location: Dubai
Is that a guess or official LTS?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:39 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5390
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
really thats how you see it because ONE club are not linked to them they are not as good as the coaches that ONE club is linked too.????



No I see it (the titans Job) as the biggest coaching vacancy available in rugby League at this present time and the guys we are after aren't in the hunt for it.

why you put ONE in Capitals I'm not sure there are only TWENTY EIGHT top level coaching positions in the whole world so yes ONE vacancy is quite important.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:07 am
getdownmonkeyman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 05, 2002 11:07 pm
Posts: 19902
the flying biscuit wrote:
No I see it (the titans Job) as the biggest coaching vacancy available in rugby League at this present time and the guys we are after aren't in the hunt for it.

why you put ONE in Capitals I'm not sure there are only TWENTY EIGHT top level coaching positions in the whole world so yes ONE vacancy is quite important.


Bigger than NSW Head Coach?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:24 am
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 440
Location: Well, here of course
