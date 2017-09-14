Well I suppose Pay has experience of living away from Australia when he was at Les Cats with Walters, so that could be the big factor.



He's also known to be a no-nonsense guy and plenty of experience with the younger players from the NSW junior grades, so let's give him 2018 to rebuild and instil some resilience into our club culture and then by 2019 we'll get an idea where we stand for the future.



I'm quite happy at this point...