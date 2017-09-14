|
Of all the reports I've read on Demetriou, Payne, Lam and Brennan, he is the one I'd want us to bring in. Hope there's legs in this rumour and not another of one RDs nailed on announcements.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:25 am
Michael Mcguire, Adrian Lam, the Walker brothers, Laurie Daley, and Craig Fitzgibbon are all said to be the Front runners for the Gold Coast Titans head coach job.
while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.
no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.
so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......???
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:38 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Michael Mcguire, Adrian Lam, the Walker brothers, Laurie Daley, and Craig Fitzgibbon are all said to be the Front runners for the Gold Coast Titans head coach job.
while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.
no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.
so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......???
really thats how you see it because ONE club are not linked to them they are not as good as the coaches that ONE club is linked too.????
there are other things to consider that we may not be privy to rumours about their management style etc that warrington mayn't one interested in the names were linked too seem more disciplinarian coaches in Brennan n macguire maybe the club are aware of some issues at the club and have identified the coaches were linked to as more suitable than the above!! not so long ago we would have jumped at the chance of getting Bennett here would anyone really want him now after the England performances ???
Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:41 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
Michael Mcguire, Adrian Lam, the Walker brothers, Laurie Daley, and Craig Fitzgibbon are all said to be the Front runners for the Gold Coast Titans head coach job.
while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.
no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.
so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......???
Actually quite shocked at this response. Only Maguire is more recognised or qualified than any of the others mentioned. I think it would be a coup if we get Brennan.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Also let's remember that although Brennan is not linked with a top job at a NRL club, neither was an assistant called Maguire until he proved his ability winning Super League with Wigan. The rest is history.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:00 pm
easyWire wrote:
Also let's remember that although Brennan is not linked with a top job at a NRL club, neither was an assistant called Maguire until he proved his ability winning Super League with Wigan. The rest is history.
Finally someone said it. SL is the kindergarten of the nrl.
once a wire always a wire
Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:35 pm
Remember it's quite a step to move to the other side of the world one which requires the buy in of the whole family.So, bearing that in mind I suspect that the candidates will fit into one of two categories: those which are highly ambitious and accept the upheaval as a means to an end or those which are desperate for employment. Hopefully whoever we recruit will come from the first category.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:25 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Finally someone said it. SL is the kindergarten of the nrl.
True, but I'd be happy to see us develop a future NRL champion coach for a couple of years if it meant we'd finally get our hands on the SL trophy, as well as putting in place a sound structure for developing our own young talent.
Let's see what happens IF and when we get a reputable Aussie assistant.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:51 pm
The betting is up and down, Brennan went from 10/3 to even money, he is now out to 5/4 and Dean Pay as come into 2/1.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:43 pm
Word is SJM has tipped off its Pay...someone put a big punt on him and slashed to odds from 8s about 1 hour ago.
once a wire always a wire
