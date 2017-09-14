WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:13 am
Wirefan






Of all the reports I've read on Demetriou, Payne, Lam and Brennan, he is the one I'd want us to bring in. Hope there's legs in this rumour and not another of one RDs nailed on announcements.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:25 am
the flying biscuit






Michael Mcguire, Adrian Lam, the Walker brothers, Laurie Daley, and Craig Fitzgibbon are all said to be the Front runners for the Gold Coast Titans head coach job.

while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.

no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.

so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......??? :roll:
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:38 am
Dezzies_right_hook




really thats how you see it because ONE club are not linked to them they are not as good as the coaches that ONE club is linked too.????

there are other things to consider that we may not be privy to rumours about their management style etc that warrington mayn't one interested in the names were linked too seem more disciplinarian coaches in Brennan n macguire maybe the club are aware of some issues at the club and have identified the coaches were linked to as more suitable than the above!! not so long ago we would have jumped at the chance of getting Bennett here would anyone really want him now after the England performances ???
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:41 am
Wirefan






Actually quite shocked at this response. Only Maguire is more recognised or qualified than any of the others mentioned. I think it would be a coup if we get Brennan.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:22 pm
easyWire






Also let's remember that although Brennan is not linked with a top job at a NRL club, neither was an assistant called Maguire until he proved his ability winning Super League with Wigan. The rest is history.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:00 pm
rubber duckie





Finally someone said it. SL is the kindergarten of the nrl.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:35 pm
silver2






Remember it's quite a step to move to the other side of the world one which requires the buy in of the whole family.So, bearing that in mind I suspect that the candidates will fit into one of two categories: those which are highly ambitious and accept the upheaval as a means to an end or those which are desperate for employment. Hopefully whoever we recruit will come from the first category.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:25 pm
easyWire






True, but I'd be happy to see us develop a future NRL champion coach for a couple of years if it meant we'd finally get our hands on the SL trophy, as well as putting in place a sound structure for developing our own young talent.

Let's see what happens IF and when we get a reputable Aussie assistant.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:51 pm
karetaker






The betting is up and down, Brennan went from 10/3 to even money, he is now out to 5/4 and Dean Pay as come into 2/1.
Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, DAG, getdownmonkeyman, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, langer the king, lister, Longbarn Wire, matt6169, Melph, NtW, Penks81, philmac79, rchick, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Tiz Lad, Toonwire, Watford Wire, wolfie wales, WWRLFC78 and 250 guests

