Michael Mcguire, Adrian Lam, the Walker brothers, Laurie Daley, and Craig Fitzgibbon are all said to be the Front runners for the Gold Coast Titans head coach job.
while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.
no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.
so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......???