the flying biscuit wrote:



while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.



no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.



so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......??? Michael Mcguire, Adrian Lam, the Walker brothers, Laurie Daley, and Craig Fitzgibbon are all said to be the Front runners for the Gold Coast Titans head coach job.while I cant Believe Laurie Daley is a front runner and nor would I want him at wire, why aren't we being linked with these names....? they all cant get the job.no one is even hinting at Demetriou or Brennan being in with a sniff of the head coaches job at the Titans.so it looks like we are looking at coaches at level below Laurie Daley......???

really thats how you see it because ONE club are not linked to them they are not as good as the coaches that ONE club is linked too.????there are other things to consider that we may not be privy to rumours about their management style etc that warrington mayn't one interested in the names were linked too seem more disciplinarian coaches in Brennan n macguire maybe the club are aware of some issues at the club and have identified the coaches were linked to as more suitable than the above!! not so long ago we would have jumped at the chance of getting Bennett here would anyone really want him now after the England performances ???