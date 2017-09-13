Personally I know nothing about him, but he sounds as though he would fit the bill. Up and coming coach happy to get 2-3 years experience in the Uk before returning to get a head coach job down under. I like the bit where it says he is particularly hard working and good at bringing on the younger players.



So it would be an 'unproven' coach to some extent, but if he were to implement a number of the basic requirements of any NRL based team I am sure we would benefit enormously. Not sure where the free flowing attractive rugby comes in. Do any of the NRL watchers know if he encourages open play, or is he one of the 'hunt the error' coaches ?