Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:46 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
He's Wayne Bennett's assistant at the Broncos.

Basically took Keighley up to the Championship in his first season then went to Australia to coach Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup. During his two seasons at the Pride, he won won back-to-back minor premierships. Then he joined North Queensland Cowboys as assistant coach and they won the Grand Final in 2015. Now Bennett's right hand man at the Broncos.

He's probably the highest regarded young coach in the game.


Thanks.

Seems the sort of person we should be targeting - I just don't think we have much hope attracting an experienced coach over.

His links to the UK could be good too, may be less likely to want a top job in the NRL...?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:17 pm
Rugby wrote:
Garth Brennan is the new favourite with the bookies. Agar has been pushed out to 50/1.


Started watching the betting,in the last hour Brennan as gone from 10/3 into 11/4.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:42 pm
I really hope it's Brennan, he seems to be held in VERY high regard by other coaches, players and pundits.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:03 pm
This article is 1 year old. But still interesting
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... per-league
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:06 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
This article is 1 year old. But still interesting
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... per-league


Saw that, but I'd be interested to know why the Giants went with Rick Stone over him.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:14 am
It's Brennan.
Hiku released so he doesn't have to play under him. The family issue excuse is bollox.
