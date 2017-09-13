Lord Tony Smith wrote: He's Wayne Bennett's assistant at the Broncos.



Basically took Keighley up to the Championship in his first season then went to Australia to coach Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup. During his two seasons at the Pride, he won won back-to-back minor premierships. Then he joined North Queensland Cowboys as assistant coach and they won the Grand Final in 2015. Now Bennett's right hand man at the Broncos.



He's probably the highest regarded young coach in the game.

Thanks.Seems the sort of person we should be targeting - I just don't think we have much hope attracting an experienced coach over.His links to the UK could be good too, may be less likely to want a top job in the NRL...?