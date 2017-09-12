Alffi_7 wrote: Genuinely have no idea what he's been up to (don't really follow the NRL) where is he and what has he done to warrant the job? Especially as favourite of a couple on here.

He's Wayne Bennett's assistant at the Broncos.Basically took Keighley up to the Championship in his first season then went to Australia to coach Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup. During his two seasons at the Pride, he won won back-to-back minor premierships. Then he joined North Queensland Cowboys as assistant coach and they won the Grand Final in 2015. Now Bennett's right hand man at the Broncos.He's probably the highest regarded young coach in the game.