WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:15 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4438
Location: Warrington
No chance Maguire or any front line NRL boss.

Think Fairleigh, Furner types.

Don't be under any illusions that we've rocked up in Oz, hopped off a plane and are starting our search. Ignore any talk of coming back with a long list for the board too. We will already have a shortlist of interested candidates and probably some who are tentative and who need some persuasive chat.

Choosing the right coach is a hard task. Don't be surprised if we don't get it right first time. Wouldn't mind betting that this time next year we're on our 2nd /3rd successor to TS.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:16 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 666
jesus no Wayne Bennett is a no go for me !! having heard some recent stories about him in the England set up he would be a huge mistake !!!!
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:39 pm
wire-till-i-die Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 10:21 pm
Posts: 1500
Geoff Toovey ??? how inspiring
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:50 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 256
wire-till-i-die wrote:
Geoff Toovey ??? how inspiring


3/1 Joint Fav with Michael McGuire according to the Warrington Guardian.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... _Wire_job/

Come on Own up, who has put 50p EW with Bet Fred on?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:51 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 376
If it's Toovey, I give up for good.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:58 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3477
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
So is going to Australia a smoke screen, they then come back and say yes we signed Toovey, may aswell give Agar the job as give it him. But while they over there they best check that Akauola is still coming since his friend as decided to leave.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:14 pm
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2190
Location: Gee Cross
karetaker wrote:
So is going to Australia a smoke screen, they then come back and say yes we signed Toovey, may aswell give Agar the job as give it him. But while they over there they best check that Akauola is still coming since his friend as decided to leave.


Agar's accepted the job at St George hasn't he ? Or has that not been announced yet ?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:48 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3477
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Paul2812 wrote:
Agar's accepted the job at St George hasn't he ? Or has that not been announced yet ?


Last I read was he was happy to stay here as he still had a year on his contract,not sure how that will be affected with the new coach.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:57 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3133
Location: Stuck in 1982
karetaker wrote:
Last I read was he was happy to stay here as he still had a year on his contract,not sure how that will be affected with the new coach.


I wonder, does Geoff Toovey play squash?
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:06 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7854
Location: Warrington
Demetriou would be a very good appointment IMO. That's who I want.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Google Adsense [Bot], karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, runningman29, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Watford Wire and 322 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
<-- GOOGLE -->

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,3591,90676,2214,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM