Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:15 pm
No chance Maguire or any front line NRL boss.

Think Fairleigh, Furner types.

Don't be under any illusions that we've rocked up in Oz, hopped off a plane and are starting our search. Ignore any talk of coming back with a long list for the board too. We will already have a shortlist of interested candidates and probably some who are tentative and who need some persuasive chat.

Choosing the right coach is a hard task. Don't be surprised if we don't get it right first time. Wouldn't mind betting that this time next year we're on our 2nd /3rd successor to TS.
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:16 pm
jesus no Wayne Bennett is a no go for me !! having heard some recent stories about him in the England set up he would be a huge mistake !!!!
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:39 pm
Geoff Toovey ??? how inspiring
