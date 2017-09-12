No chance Maguire or any front line NRL boss.



Think Fairleigh, Furner types.



Don't be under any illusions that we've rocked up in Oz, hopped off a plane and are starting our search. Ignore any talk of coming back with a long list for the board too. We will already have a shortlist of interested candidates and probably some who are tentative and who need some persuasive chat.



Choosing the right coach is a hard task. Don't be surprised if we don't get it right first time. Wouldn't mind betting that this time next year we're on our 2nd /3rd successor to TS.