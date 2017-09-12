Let's be clear - we've just got rid of a good coach. It was undoubtedely the right decision, probably several months too late but he wa a good coach.



Anyone who thinks the likes of Monas, Poching, Briers are remotely qualifed to replace TS are in fantasy land and are doing Tony a disservice.



Similarly, part of the issue was that familiarity bred contempt, and the players showed their contempt for a very talented coach by a series of abject performances. How is someone who has achieved zero going to gain their trust?



We've started with TS but the cull shouldn't end there, and I certainly don't want to add to the current group of ex-players and hangers-on.