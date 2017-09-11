WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:17 am
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 160
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.

I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.

A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.

Over to you Richard.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:19 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3294
Location: newton-le-willows
Didn't Maguire have a decent pool of players around him when he worked his "magic" at Wigan ?With the dross currently available he may be just another expensive version of what we already have.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:23 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3475
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
DAG wrote:
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.

I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.

A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.

Over to you Richard.


Obviously didn't read my post then,yes he presented well but I did go on to say I would still replace all coaching staff.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:42 am
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 160
karetaker wrote:
Obviously didn't read my post then,yes he presented well but I did go on to say I would still replace all coaching staff.

Let's hope you're right but the way our club has been run since the departure of Gatcliffe I do have my concerns, especially until Agar is added to the end of season list of departures.

Maguire alongside Monaghan would be ideal for me though.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:57 am
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1849
We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.

If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:14 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5387
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.

If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.


I'm not sure on mcguire. the way I look at it he won the NRL competition with a selection of the worst half backs in the league Adam Reynolds at 7 and swapping between Luke keary and the Good awful John Sutton at 6.

Was he just lucky that he had Sam Burgess on fire all year? surely no one is that lucky to win superleague with an ordinary squad and the NRL with crap halfbacks....

i always remember when Wayne Bennet went to st george he said essentially they were a good team but had a soft underbelly... I think that sums us up. I'm inclined to think we need a Mcguire to give us a bit of steel.

I mean look at this dreadful Wigan side that finished 1point above us at the split....they have a determination instilled in them from Mcguires days......granted they are the worst team ever to wear the Cherry and White but I fancy they'll be in the grand final again......!!

we dont have the cabinet full of league titles to be in a position to turn our noses up at that kind of rugby
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:46 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8936
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.

If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.


When you say "ruin" do you mean they won the NRL premiership for the first time in 43 years?

National Rugby League Premierships: 1
2014
NRL Auckland Nines: 1
2015
World Club Challenge: 1
2015
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:59 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35421
Location: "The cuss i will?"
i would advise keeping one eye over at bradford, i'm not saying i'd like that, just in terms of who's available, and who's not and who we can make available easier than others.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:10 pm
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1849
And what has he done since? Yes he won the NRL but he had the likes of Inglis, Burgess, Tuqiri, Ben Te'o, Alex Johnston, and Dylan Walker. They had a very good team. Since then they have finished 7th, 12th and 12th. Hardly inspiring. Souths have gone backwards.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Brolenni13, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, Cutter76, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Google [Bot], Harrison, Irish Wire, Jimathay, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, Man Mountain, Paddyfc, Paul2812, Penks81, ratticusfinch, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Steve51, Toonwire, Vernonwire, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n, WWRLFC78, Ziggy Stardust and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,7491,88976,2164,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM