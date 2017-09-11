|
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.
I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.
A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.
Over to you Richard.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:19 am
Didn't Maguire have a decent pool of players around him when he worked his "magic" at Wigan ?With the dross currently available he may be just another expensive version of what we already have.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3475
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
DAG wrote:
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.
I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.
A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.
Over to you Richard.
Obviously didn't read my post then,yes he presented well but I did go on to say I would still replace all coaching staff.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:42 am
karetaker wrote:
Obviously didn't read my post then,yes he presented well but I did go on to say I would still replace all coaching staff.
Let's hope you're right but the way our club has been run since the departure of Gatcliffe I do have my concerns, especially until Agar is added to the end of season list of departures.
Maguire alongside Monaghan would be ideal for me though.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:57 am
We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.
If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5387
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.
If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.
I'm not sure on mcguire. the way I look at it he won the NRL competition with a selection of the worst half backs in the league Adam Reynolds at 7 and swapping between Luke keary and the Good awful John Sutton at 6.
Was he just lucky that he had Sam Burgess on fire all year? surely no one is that lucky to win superleague with an ordinary squad and the NRL with crap halfbacks....
i always remember when Wayne Bennet went to st george he said essentially they were a good team but had a soft underbelly... I think that sums us up. I'm inclined to think we need a Mcguire to give us a bit of steel.
I mean look at this dreadful Wigan side that finished 1point above us at the split....they have a determination instilled in them from Mcguires days......granted they are the worst team ever to wear the Cherry and White but I fancy they'll be in the grand final again......!!
we dont have the cabinet full of league titles to be in a position to turn our noses up at that kind of rugby
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8936
|
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.
If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.
When you say "ruin" do you mean they won the NRL premiership for the first time in 43 years?
National Rugby League Premierships: 1
2014
NRL Auckland Nines: 1
2015
World Club Challenge: 1
2015
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35421
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
i would advise keeping one eye over at bradford, i'm not saying i'd like that, just in terms of who's available, and who's not and who we can make available easier than others.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1849
|
And what has he done since? Yes he won the NRL but he had the likes of Inglis, Burgess, Tuqiri, Ben Te'o, Alex Johnston, and Dylan Walker. They had a very good team. Since then they have finished 7th, 12th and 12th. Hardly inspiring. Souths have gone backwards.
|
