ComeOnYouWolves wrote: We best not sign "Madge". He has ruined Souths. They are a terrible team, having not made the top 8 for two years now i think.



If you look at the Burgess twins they have gone backwards under him. That coupled with the niggly tactics, its a resounding no from me for him.

I'm not sure on mcguire. the way I look at it he won the NRL competition with a selection of the worst half backs in the league Adam Reynolds at 7 and swapping between Luke keary and the Good awful John Sutton at 6.Was he just lucky that he had Sam Burgess on fire all year? surely no one is that lucky to win superleague with an ordinary squad and the NRL with crap halfbacks....i always remember when Wayne Bennet went to st george he said essentially they were a good team but had a soft underbelly... I think that sums us up. I'm inclined to think we need a Mcguire to give us a bit of steel.I mean look at this dreadful Wigan side that finished 1point above us at the split....they have a determination instilled in them from Mcguires days......granted they are the worst team ever to wear the Cherry and White but I fancy they'll be in the grand final again......!!we dont have the cabinet full of league titles to be in a position to turn our noses up at that kind of rugby