|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 159
|
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.
I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.
A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.
Over to you Richard.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:19 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3293Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Didn't Maguire have a decent pool of players around him when he worked his "magic" at Wigan ?With the dross currently available he may be just another expensive version of what we already have.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3472
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
DAG wrote:
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.
I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.
A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.
Over to you Richard.
Obviously didn't read my post then,yes he presented well but I did go on to say I would still replace all coaching staff.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Angelus, ant1, Bostwick, Bull Mania, Captain Hook, Cherry_Warrior, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Disgruntledgoat, DonnyPlumber, Gerry Mander, Irish Wire, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, kirtonLindseyWolf, Listerofsmeg, ninearches, Paul2812, Rugby, spacks grandad, Steve51, Uncle Rico, Wigg'n, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78, Zuider and 344 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves