Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:17 am
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 159
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.

I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.

A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.

Over to you Richard.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:19 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3293
Location: newton-le-willows
Didn't Maguire have a decent pool of players around him when he worked his "magic" at Wigan ?With the dross currently available he may be just another expensive version of what we already have.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:23 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3472
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
DAG wrote:
Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.

I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.

A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.

Over to you Richard.


Obviously didn't read my post then,yes he presented well but I did go on to say I would still replace all coaching staff.
