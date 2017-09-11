Find it interesting that the club had Mr. Agar fronting the last fans forum giving those in attendance a briefing and coaching masterclass. All of this just days before Tony Smith and the club announced his departure.



I'm sure there's a few who come away from there thinking, 'actually, he's come across really well' or 'he's not as bad as we thought'.



A good move from CEO Fitzpatrick to soften up some of our fans prior to his possible impending appointment once our open auditions for a new boss in Australia fall flat.



Over to you Richard.