WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.

Post a reply
Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:45 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8416
I just hope the new coach doesn't wear a baseball cap!
John Kear is my wish but I doubt he'll even apply.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:49 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5575
Location: South Stand.....bored
rubber duckie wrote:
I just hope the new coach doesn't wear a baseball cap!
John Kear is my wish but I doubt he'll even apply.

Deary me. You've low expectations, Duckie
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:52 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2765
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
rubber duckie wrote:
I just hope the new coach doesn't wear a baseball cap!
John Kear is my wish but I doubt he'll even apply.



John Kear...First time I've heard you say that.....not
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.j
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:56 pm
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 294
John Kear oh come off it. Like Noble a great coach in his day but not what we need to take us forward. Barrett, MM or worst case Chris Chester. All these names are being put forward on the assumption that Powell is not available.
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:44 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6671
Location: Home sweet home
who ever our new coach is i just hope he clears out some of the crap that have pulled on the wire shirt this season and tells the rest any thing less than 100% and you,ll follow..
Re: Wire new coach...While the ink isn't dry.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:46 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2765
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Simon Moran flying out to Australia tomorrow to headhunt a coach .....reported on sky sports news

Guardian says it's Karl Fitzpatrick
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... /?ref=fbpg

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brixton Wire, CW8, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, hengirl, Kevin Turvey, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, nottinghamtiger, Paddyfc, ratticusfinch, rchick, rubber duckie, SecondRowSaint, senoj, Sharks64, Smith's Brolly, Stitch, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, trin77, TwistTheMellonMan, wiganrugbyblog, Wrath and 353 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,4201,87676,2154,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM