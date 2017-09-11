Any Wires fan who has publicly - social media and forums like this included - given Tony Smith any stick whatsoever is massively ungrateful and doesn't deserve a bit of what he gave us. Yeah this year hasn't been good enough, and the three Grand Final defeats (plus the 2011 semi) will haunt me permanently until we finally - if ever - win one, but compare my first 15 years watching (from 1994) to the last 8/9 under Smith and there's been a very slight difference. He deserves nothing but 100% respect and gratitude.