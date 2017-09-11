WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony smith

Re: Tony smith
Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:25 am
Lebron James
Do coaches salaries count on the cap?

King James
Re: Tony smith
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:02 pm
Miro
Willzay wrote:
I can see Agar being promoted.


Naughty :lol:
Re: Tony smith
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:09 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Recruitment has been poor over the last couple of years.
If Smith has had full control of recruitment, including that of Richard Agar, then he takes full responsibility.
If it was Moran's decision to hire Agar, despite his failure at every other club, and sign the likes of Brown then Smith has been harshly treated.

It was smiths decision, they're squash partners over in yorkshire.

Seriously.
Re: Tony smith
Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:31 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Well now, that would be a remarkable coincidence... I mean if a man named Tony Smith was to replace Anthony Smith.


Tony Smith, currently Academy Coach at Castleford.
Re: Tony smith
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:24 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Willzay wrote:
I can see Agar being promoted.

Now that would be funny :lol:
Re: Tony smith
Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:46 pm
Wildthing
Tony Smith > Tony Smith
Richie Barnett > Richie Barnett

:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Tony smith
Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:58 am
le penguin
Probably be Salford coach before the end of next season.
Re: Tony smith
Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:12 pm
Dropkick Murphy
Any Wires fan who has publicly - social media and forums like this included - given Tony Smith any stick whatsoever is massively ungrateful and doesn't deserve a bit of what he gave us. Yeah this year hasn't been good enough, and the three Grand Final defeats (plus the 2011 semi) will haunt me permanently until we finally - if ever - win one, but compare my first 15 years watching (from 1994) to the last 8/9 under Smith and there's been a very slight difference. He deserves nothing but 100% respect and gratitude.
