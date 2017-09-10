WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony smith

Tony smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:30 pm
gary numan
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 8:58 pm
Posts: 5057
Location: warrington
Leaves Warrington at the end of the season. News on the official Warrington wolves website.
Re: Tony smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:41 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4490
Location: Carcassonne, France
gary numan wrote:
Leaves Warrington at the end of the season. News on the official Warrington wolves website.


Shocking ingratitude by Simon Moran.

Who will replace Anthony Smith? Brian Smith?
Re: Tony smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:50 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14823
Location: Overlooking the Canal
They will do well to remember where they were before he came, if the next guy isn't twice as good i suspect they will be back there again pretty soon, i guess their fans turned spoilt by the finals and cup wins too !!
