VoiceOfReason wrote: Psssstd.......don't tell anyone but no one from Hull FC has contacted Jordan Abdull as to come back.



Plus I really know he's not going to come back to sit in the stands.



Watch this space.

Do we actually need to contact him?He is a Hull player, currently on loan to a Championship club. As with any loan, once that loan period finishes, a player will return to their parent club. In Abdul's case this will presumably be for the start of pre-season.In the meantime, if another club wants to sign him, (I presume these days all our player's contracts are properly signed and in order), then they should approach Hull FC in the correct manner and make an offer equal to our club's current valuation.