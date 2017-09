Had a quick go at updating the squad for next year, no doubt some errors but looks a decent 30 man squad IMO. Big progression this year in terms of emerging players like Turgut, Fash, Matongo all with significant SL experience under their belts. Quite a few OOC as well - I'd be getting Carlos, Kelly, Sika and Connor extended asap if they want to stay - all massive players for us. I think Connor's been a fantastic acquisition - can see why there was all the fuss about him with Huddersfield now.



Hull FC Squad 2018 - 30 - ages in brackets

1. Jamie Shaul 2020 (25)

2. Bureta Faraimo 2019 (27)

3. Carlos Tuimavave 2018 (25)

4. Josh Griffin 2019 (27)

5. Fetuli Talanoa 2018 (29)

6. Albert Kelly 2018 (26)

7. Marc Sneyd 2019 (26)

8. Scott Taylor 2019 (26)

9. Danny Houghton 2020 (28)

10. Liam Watts 2020 (27)

11. Dean Hadley 2019 (25)

12. Mark Minichiello 2018 (35)

13. Sika Manu 2018 (30)

14. Jake Connor 2018 (23)

15. Mickey Paea 2019 (31)

16. Josh Bowden 2019 (25)

17. Chris Green 2019 (27)

18. The Hull FC Faithful

19. Jordan Thompson 2019 (26)

20. Danny Washbrook 2018 (32)

21. Jordan Abdull 2018 (21)

22. Jansin Turgut 2018 (21) (option of extension)

23. Brad Fash 2018 (21)

24. Masimbaashe Matongo 2018 (21)

25. Nick Rawsthorne 2019 (21)

26. Jack Downs 2018 (21)

27. Jack Logan 2019 (21)

28. Jez Litten 2019 (20)

29. Hakim Miloudi 2019 (24)

30. Jack Sanderson 2019 (20?)

31. Ross Osborne 2018 (20)







Outs 2017

Gareth Ellis (Retired)

Stevie Michaels (released)

Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)

Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)

Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)



Ins 2018

Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)

Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)

Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)

Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)

Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)





Homegrown (16)

Jamie Shaul

Danny Houghton

Dean Hadley

Jake Connor

Josh Bowden

Chris Green

Danny Washbrook

Jordan Abdull

Jansin Turgut

Brad Fash

Masimbaashe Matongo

Jack Downs

Jack Logan

Jez Litten

Jack Sanderson

Ross Osborne





Fed Trained (7)

Josh Griffin

Marc Sneyd

Scott Taylor

Liam Watts

Jordan Thompson

Nick Rawsthorne

Hakim Miloudi



Non Fed (7)

Bureta Faraimo

Carlos Tuimavave

Fetuli Talanoa

Albert Kelly

Mark Minichiello

Sika Manu

Mickey Paea