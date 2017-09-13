|
|
Warrington have had a blip this year like Leeds last year (if Wakey etc improve someone has to miss out). Don't judge Tony Smith on this year.
Tony is an excellent coach and has taken several struggling clubs to success. If we didn't already have Sheens on board for 2 more years then Tony would be worth a shout for us. Leigh could do far worse.
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Cokey
Have to agree there Gally.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:35 pm
|
|
Its not a blip, arguably, last year was a blip in the opposite direction.
For a lot of us, we've been on a decline since Grand final 13, case in point us getting cleaned out by your lot in the CCup semi in 14. There were a few of those type performances.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:08 pm
|
|
Don't know about the rest of you on here, but a CC semi final sounds good - I'd settle for that next year! (as a SL club, of course)
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:42 pm
|
|
Well, yes granted, but based on us having won 3 out of 4, we'd then performed quite badly in several semis(almost embarressingly)
2013 we were pathetic against hull at huddersfield.
2014 against leeds at sintellins we were laughable.
2015 we were an absolute joke against KR, who then got cleaned out in the final.
Yes being in Semi finals is an achievement, but when you've been in the final(and won) then end up performing really REEEALY badly in semis, you start having doubts and asking questions.
Added to that, 2015 was pretty mickey poor overall, somehow we were close to the GF in 14 and then obviously got to the GF last year which papered over a whole lot of cracks, we weren't happy about how we were playing, especially after losing sandow to injury.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:02 pm
|
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
The fact Higson was out on the lash the night before missing training was mysteriously missing from Mish's post. It was a wedding. I hope he had a good time, nice lad.
It's not a social club here, turn up when you want, it is proffesional sport with well paid Rugby League players paid generously to represent Leigh RLFC. At least show some bloody commitment in return. This clubs future is on the line.
If your not committed, dont bother coming in. We will have to run with those who are. So be it.
Unfortunately though, this is only one of a number of issues with players this (and last) season. The issue isn't the players, it's the coaches' ability to manage them.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:37 pm
|
|
Hence the introduction of KC no doubt. What do you do? Bin young coaches without attempting to educate them further.
If anything the introduction was too late.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:10 am
|
|
LeythIg wrote:
Unfortunately though, this is only one of a number of issues with players this (and last) season. The issue isn't the players, it's the coaches' ability to manage them.
I understand what you are saying but the lad has been warned about his timekeeping of late along with the other lad.
It is embarrasing when we have players such as Higham and Danny Tickle in at 7am EVERY day. 100% committed, focused and working as hard as possible to preserve this clubs prized SL status.
Missing or rolling in late for sessions at such a crucial period is totally unforgivable for any FT player, irrespective of who is in charge.
It is interesting that I note Toronto rumours for him next season are now surfacing on here simultaneously. Probably a bigger pointer than the coach really.
|
