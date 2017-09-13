Alan wrote: Don't know about the rest of you on here, but a CC semi final sounds good - I'd settle for that next year! (as a SL club, of course)

Well, yes granted, but based on us having won 3 out of 4, we'd then performed quite badly in several semis(almost embarressingly)2013 we were pathetic against hull at huddersfield.2014 against leeds at sintellins we were laughable.2015 we were an absolute joke against KR, who then got cleaned out in the final.Yes being in Semi finals is an achievement, but when you've been in the final(and won) then end up performing really REEEALY badly in semis, you start having doubts and asking questions.Added to that, 2015 was pretty mickey poor overall, somehow we were close to the GF in 14 and then obviously got to the GF last year which papered over a whole lot of cracks, we weren't happy about how we were playing, especially after losing sandow to injury.