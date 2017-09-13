WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smith.........

Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:30 am
Warrington have had a blip this year like Leeds last year (if Wakey etc improve someone has to miss out). Don't judge Tony Smith on this year.

Tony is an excellent coach and has taken several struggling clubs to success. If we didn't already have Sheens on board for 2 more years then Tony would be worth a shout for us. Leigh could do far worse.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:03 pm
Warrington have had a blip this year like Leeds last year (if Wakey etc improve someone has to miss out). Don't judge Tony Smith on this year.

Tony is an excellent coach and has taken several struggling clubs to success. If we didn't already have Sheens on board for 2 more years then Tony would be worth a shout for us. Leigh could do far worse.


Have to agree there Gally.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:35 pm
Warrington have had a blip this year like Leeds last year (if Wakey etc improve someone has to miss out). Don't judge Tony Smith on this year.

Tony is an excellent coach and has taken several struggling clubs to success. If we didn't already have Sheens on board for 2 more years then Tony would be worth a shout for us. Leigh could do far worse.




Its not a blip, arguably, last year was a blip in the opposite direction.

For a lot of us, we've been on a decline since Grand final 13, case in point us getting cleaned out by your lot in the CCup semi in 14. There were a few of those type performances.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
