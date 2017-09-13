Gallanteer wrote: Warrington have had a blip this year like Leeds last year (if Wakey etc improve someone has to miss out). Don't judge Tony Smith on this year.



Tony is an excellent coach and has taken several struggling clubs to success. If we didn't already have Sheens on board for 2 more years then Tony would be worth a shout for us. Leigh could do far worse.

Its not a blip, arguably, last year was a blip in the opposite direction.For a lot of us, we've been on a decline since Grand final 13, case in point us getting cleaned out by your lot in the CCup semi in 14. There were a few of those type performances.