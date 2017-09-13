Warrington have had a blip this year like Leeds last year (if Wakey etc improve someone has to miss out). Don't judge Tony Smith on this year.
Tony is an excellent coach and has taken several struggling clubs to success. If we didn't already have Sheens on board for 2 more years then Tony would be worth a shout for us. Leigh could do far worse.
