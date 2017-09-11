WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smith.........

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Tony Smith.........

Post a reply
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:09 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 996
mish wrote:
LOL the people on this board never change. Of course it suits you all to suggest that I hold some kind of incredible grudge against.......hang on, it's not just Derek now is it, it's the whole club, yes and Parky too. You guys are amazing. :lol: :lol: :lol:

I say get rid of them all because they're all rubbish. We have a head coach that isn't even the head coach when he's in a room on his own, an assistant who takes a dislike to a player and he's never seen in a Leigh shirt again, another brand spanking new assistant to the assistant's assistant :roll: ..... who suspends one of our players for being 6 minutes late after he'd visited a dying man in a hostel. Players taking a pop at the supposed head coach - no wonder they play like they don't give a flying one, that's probably because they don't. Team spirit is shocking and that's down to the coaches - there's not one man manager amongst that lot.

I can't bear Tony Smith, but I'd have him over this lot any day of the week.



Another layer suspended by the club???

Hopkins a few weeks ago for an alledged bust up with Anderson and now Higson.

We have a knack of suspending our own players.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:49 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9811
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Peter Kay wrote:
And that is a crying shame.


Spot on Peter. We need all players to be available for selection - especially those with any pace and quality.
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:06 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1718
Location: In't Tap Room
The fact Higson was out on the lash the night before missing training was mysteriously missing from Mish's post. It was a wedding. I hope he had a good time, nice lad.

It's not a social club here, turn up when you want, it is proffesional sport with well paid Rugby League players paid generously to represent Leigh RLFC. At least show some bloody commitment in return. This clubs future is on the line.

If your not committed, dont bother coming in. We will have to run with those who are. So be it.
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:27 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1718
Location: In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
Another layer suspended by the club???

Hopkins a few weeks ago for an alledged bust up with Anderson and now Higson.

We have a knack of suspending our own players.


How many times do you need correcting? You keep bringing Hopkins up. Nowt do with Anderson. Hopkins accepted he was in the wrong and put it behind him.

How's the new job going, keeping you busy ?
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:21 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 144
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
The fact Higson was out on the lash the night before missing training was mysteriously missing from Mish's post. It was a wedding. I hope he had a good time, nice lad.

It's not a social club here, turn up when you want, it is proffesional sport with well paid Rugby League players paid generously to represent Leigh RLFC. At least show some bloody commitment in return. This clubs future is on the line.

If your not committed, dont bother coming in. We will have to run with those who are. So be it.


Harold, thanks for clarifying this - for those of us who are distant from the club some of the recent rumours didn't make sense. I noticed one of the coaches got married the previous week - something I would have expected to wait a couple of weeks until season close. Let's hope his column in Hull Daily Mail didn't suffer.
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:55 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 996
JackDiggle wrote:
Harold, thanks for clarifying this - for those of us who are distant from the club some of the recent rumours didn't make sense. I noticed one of the coaches got married the previous week - something I would have expected to wait a couple of weeks until season close. Let's hope his column in Hull Daily Mail didn't suffer.



What's his column in the Hull daily Mail got to do with anything?
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:38 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1644
kiwileyther wrote:
Maybe Tony as director of rugby, as KC is only at Leigh until end of season I think, as he,s considering other things.

Is KFC any good at bricklaying .... or plastering maybe ? :WHISTLE:
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:49 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11610
Location: blackpool tower circus
Maybe like they know in Paint Your Wagon :shock: I've heard them singing, There's a Coach Coming In. :wink:
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:31 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3948
There will be many in for TS. Pretty sure DB would have made a call.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Leythersteve, mish, shropshire-leyther, Ste100Centurions and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,0121,12176,2204,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM