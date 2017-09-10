WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smith.........

Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:18 pm
rugbyballs User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Feb 28, 2009 4:48 pm
Posts: 704
is leaving Wire. Do we need another coach?
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:03 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 212
Yes if we get rid of a few . He's got a proven track record . Don't like the man but can't argue with his credentials.
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:10 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3391
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Get rid of all our coaches and start again. This shower obviously have no clue.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:23 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1704
Catalans,Toulouse,Toronto,Montreal,New York

Take your pick
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:07 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5583
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mish wrote:
Get rid of all our coaches and start again. This shower obviously have no clue.


Dear god woman, this club really have done you bad, it's not just Derek is it !!!!!!!!
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:09 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5583
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Markypants wrote:
Yes if we get rid of a few . He's got a proven track record . Don't like the man but can't argue with his credentials.


I'm with you, be a good one to get, but all I can visualise is the smug gift when he was turning us over at Huddersfield
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:31 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2634
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
mish wrote:
Get rid of all our coaches and start again. This shower obviously have no clue.


Wow, even Andy Mazey has got over it now and moved on. Surely no one can hold on to this bitterness this long!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Tony Smith.........
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:01 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3391
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
LOL the people on this board never change. Of course it suits you all to suggest that I hold some kind of incredible grudge against.......hang on, it's not just Derek now is it, it's the whole club, yes and Parky too. You guys are amazing. :lol: :lol: :lol:

I say get rid of them all because they're all rubbish. We have a head coach that isn't even the head coach when he's in a room on his own, an assistant who takes a dislike to a player and he's never seen in a Leigh shirt again, another brand spanking new assistant to the assistant assistant :roll: ..... who suspends one of our players for being 6 minutes late after he'd visited a dying man in a hostel. Players taking a pop at the supposed head coach - no wonder they play like they don't give a flying one, that's probably because they don't. Team spirit is shocking and that's down to the coaches - there's not one man manager amongst that lot.

I can't bear Tony Smith, but I'd have him over this lot any day of the week.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.

