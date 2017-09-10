LOL the people on this board never change. Of course it suits you all to suggest that I hold some kind of incredible grudge against.......hang on, it's not just Derek now is it, it's the whole club, yes and Parky too. You guys are amazing.
I say get rid of them all because they're all rubbish. We have a head coach that isn't even the head coach when he's in a room on his own, an assistant who takes a dislike to a player and he's never seen in a Leigh shirt again, another brand spanking new assistant to the assistant assistant
..... who suspends one of our players for being 6 minutes late after he'd visited a dying man in a hostel. Players taking a pop at the supposed head coach - no wonder they play like they don't give a flying one, that's probably because they don't. Team spirit is shocking and that's down to the coaches - there's not one man manager amongst that lot.
I can't bear Tony Smith, but I'd have him over this lot any day of the week.