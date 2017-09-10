LOL the people on this board never change. Of course it suits you all to suggest that I hold some kind of incredible grudge against.......hang on, it's not just Derek now is it, it's the whole club, yes and Parky too. You guys are amazing.I say get rid of them all because they're all rubbish. We have a head coach that isn't even the head coach when he's in a room on his own, an assistant who takes a dislike to a player and he's never seen in a Leigh shirt again, another brand spanking new assistant to the assistant assistant..... who suspends one of our players for being 6 minutes late after he'd visited a dying man in a hostel. Players taking a pop at the supposed head coach - no wonder they play like they don't give a flying one, that's probably because they don't. Team spirit is shocking and that's down to the coaches - there's not one man manager amongst that lot.I can't bear Tony Smith, but I'd have him over this lot any day of the week.