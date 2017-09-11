WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling the game!

Wakefield Trinity Selling the game!

Re: Selling the game!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:43 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 641
Surely all clubs have nothing substantial to lose by letting u13s in free. There would be longer term benefits I'm sure.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:04 pm
inside man
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2159
Not just looking at the the benefits to the club but RL at an amateur level is moribund, we need to have more kids interested in playing as well as watching, we will reap the benefits long term.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:01 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1537
Location: The world is my oyster!
I think getting people in at an early age is critical and key to getting them hooked. I first started going just before my teenage years and was then going almost every home game, and some away right up to when I went to University. As a school kid I felt very proud to have a season ticket which was reasonably priced.

Then in the 90s I went to University and began work away from Wakefield. I could rarely afford to go to games in the early 90s and transport was an issue too. However since I've become financially more stable and am now able to drive I've been back for many years. Why am I back? Simple really, I was hooked from an early age. That is why I am prepared to drive 100+ miles most weekends to watch Trinity.









Re: Selling the game!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 7:37 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26198
Location: Poodle Power!
Skit33 wrote:
How can we make the people of Wakefield come down to watch this city's high flying super league team. Waky have exceeded all expectations and continue to produce some great entertainment but it seems that crowds continue to dwindle. Big games at a critical part of the season watched by pathetic crowds, cant be all Sky's fault can it?


The crowds haven't been pathetic, why the need for the OTT language. They are honest figures which is far more important. More would be better obviously.

Re: Selling the game!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:29 pm
Skit33

Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:43 am
Posts: 4
vastman wrote:
The crowds haven't been pathetic, why the need for the OTT language. They are honest figures which is far more important. More would be better obviously.


Sorry but I Don't think saying honest figures sums up the very poor attendance for such a big game.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:54 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26198
Location: Poodle Power!
Skit33 wrote:
Sorry but I Don't think saying honest figures sums up the very poor attendance for such a big game.


What crowd were you expecting for a Thursday night Sky match?

Re: Selling the game!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:01 pm
Skit33

Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:43 am
Posts: 4
vastman wrote:
What crowd were you expecting for a Thursday night Sky match?

Not a big one to be honest, hence me posting the Question.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:06 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26198
Location: Poodle Power!
Skit33 wrote:
Not a big one to be honest, hence me posting the Question.


That's what I meant by honest. It looked ok me under the circumstances. It's all about perceptions really. Under Glover we thought we were smashing box office records, turned out half were in on feebies. Even then he'd have added another thousand non existent 1000 non existent fans for good measure.

At least with Carter you know they all paid and at the end of the day that's what counts.

Return to Wakefield Trinity




