I think getting people in at an early age is critical and key to getting them hooked. I first started going just before my teenage years and was then going almost every home game, and some away right up to when I went to University. As a school kid I felt very proud to have a season ticket which was reasonably priced.



Then in the 90s I went to University and began work away from Wakefield. I could rarely afford to go to games in the early 90s and transport was an issue too. However since I've become financially more stable and am now able to drive I've been back for many years. Why am I back? Simple really, I was hooked from an early age. That is why I am prepared to drive 100+ miles most weekends to watch Trinity.