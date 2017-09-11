Redscat wrote: I, and others, on this forum have said many times before that the public of Wakefield are apathetic towards all spectator sports, not just rugby league. I agree that the ground issue is a big factor. Wakefield RU, Wakefield AFC and Wakefield CC all had reasonable ground accommodation but disappeared within a short time of each other, and Wakefiekd Trinity would have gone the same way if not for the shear doggedness (and money) of Michael Carter and Chris Brereton. We just can't get the Wakefield citizens off their arses. Castleford could give us a good lesson on this subject.

Hmmm, it would appear that way but I always hesitate to categorise a huge group of people. In theory, I cannot see any reason why the public of Wakefield would be any different to the public of any other town or city.My feelings on attendances are as follows:1. We look like we have a hard core of 4000 - 4500 judging by Thurs night attendances and the Catalans game when we are the only ones there. This is probably up on say 3 or 4 years ago but not by as much as it ought to be considering the past 2 seasons.2. We are still in the middle of an economic black period; this we can do nothing about other than offers on ticket prices and we have been down this line before and the problems that cheap/ free tickets can create, though I do think we should do more to get young kids in. Our core support looks like it is ageing when I look around! We need to address this3. The ground is the main issue. If you are not an aficionado of the sport but are looking for something to take up following or even an occasional visit, I am sad to say Belle Vue will put you off us. Bad weather I am sure knocks hundreds, if not thousands sometimes, off some games.4. Marketing. I am not sure what the club does if I am honest as I live in Beverley so I might be missing local initiatives. But I see nothing in my Dad's letter pile in Horbury. Whilst I am sure cost is an issue, maybe we do need to target key groups. Maybe a bit of local market research if it hasn't been done already, is in order.Just my thoughts. I don't think Wakefield folk are any more or less apathetic re sport than anyone else, personally