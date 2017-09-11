WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling the game!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Selling the game!

Post a reply
Re: Selling the game!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:26 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1408
Redscat wrote:
I, and others, on this forum have said many times before that the public of Wakefield are apathetic towards all spectator sports, not just rugby league. I agree that the ground issue is a big factor. Wakefield RU, Wakefield AFC and Wakefield CC all had reasonable ground accommodation but disappeared within a short time of each other, and Wakefiekd Trinity would have gone the same way if not for the shear doggedness (and money) of Michael Carter and Chris Brereton. We just can't get the Wakefield citizens off their arses. Castleford could give us a good lesson on this subject.

Hmmm, it would appear that way but I always hesitate to categorise a huge group of people. In theory, I cannot see any reason why the public of Wakefield would be any different to the public of any other town or city.
My feelings on attendances are as follows:
1. We look like we have a hard core of 4000 - 4500 judging by Thurs night attendances and the Catalans game when we are the only ones there. This is probably up on say 3 or 4 years ago but not by as much as it ought to be considering the past 2 seasons.
2. We are still in the middle of an economic black period; this we can do nothing about other than offers on ticket prices and we have been down this line before and the problems that cheap/ free tickets can create, though I do think we should do more to get young kids in. Our core support looks like it is ageing when I look around! We need to address this
3. The ground is the main issue. If you are not an aficionado of the sport but are looking for something to take up following or even an occasional visit, I am sad to say Belle Vue will put you off us. Bad weather I am sure knocks hundreds, if not thousands sometimes, off some games.
4. Marketing. I am not sure what the club does if I am honest as I live in Beverley so I might be missing local initiatives. But I see nothing in my Dad's letter pile in Horbury. Whilst I am sure cost is an issue, maybe we do need to target key groups. Maybe a bit of local market research if it hasn't been done already, is in order.

Just my thoughts. I don't think Wakefield folk are any more or less apathetic re sport than anyone else, personally
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, basher11, bren2k, charlie63wildcat, DAVE@CAS1990, djcool, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, got there, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, Mr Bliss, PHe, Sandal Cat, Skit33, Telboy, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Towns88, upthetrin92, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 230 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,6031,59076,2154,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM